The Troy Trojans (1-6) travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (64.1).

Troy is 1-5 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Iowa State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

The 74.7 points per game the Cyclones score are 6.4 fewer points than the Trojans allow (81.1).

When Iowa State scores more than 81.1 points, it is 4-0.

Troy has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

The Cyclones are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Trojans concede to opponents (44.8%).

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

14.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Audi Crooks: 15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG%

15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG% Kelsey Joens: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Hannah Belanger: 8.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

