How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Troy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (1-6) travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (64.1).
- Troy is 1-5 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
- Iowa State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
- The 74.7 points per game the Cyclones score are 6.4 fewer points than the Trojans allow (81.1).
- When Iowa State scores more than 81.1 points, it is 4-0.
- Troy has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.
- The Cyclones are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Trojans concede to opponents (44.8%).
Iowa State Leaders
- Addy Brown: 14.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Audi Crooks: 15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG%
- Kelsey Joens: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
- Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Hannah Belanger: 8.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 85-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Iowa
|L 67-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-59
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Troy
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
