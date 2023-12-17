Can we expect Jason Dickinson scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dickinson stats and insights

In seven of 29 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Dickinson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 22.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:22 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.