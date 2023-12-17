Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a difficult matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL, 159.7 per game.

This year, Fields has posted passing 1,810 yards (201.1 per game), going 162-for-255 (63.5%) through the air with 13 touchdowns against six interceptions. With his legs, Fields has 458 rushing yards (plus two TDs) on 89 totes, averaging 50.9 rushing yards per game.

Fields vs. the Browns

Fields vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 68 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cleveland has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Browns have given up nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Cleveland in 2023.

The Browns have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Browns is allowing 159.7 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the league.

The Browns' defense ranks 11th in the NFL by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 182.5 (-115)

182.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-222)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has bettered his passing yards prop total in six games this year, or 66.7%.

The Bears have passed 49.5% of the time and run 50.5% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Fields' 7.1 yards per attempt rank 13th in the NFL.

Fields has thrown for a touchdown in seven of nine games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 55.6% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (15).

Fields has attempted 32 passes in the red zone (30.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Fields Rushing Insights

So far this season, Fields has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

Fields has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 16 red zone rushing carries (29.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 19-for-33 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 27-for-37 / 217 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16-for-23 / 169 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 18 ATT / 104 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 6-for-10 / 58 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 15-for-29 / 282 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs

