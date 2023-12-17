Who has the edge at the QB position when Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns (8-5) match up with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Fields this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Justin Fields vs. Joe Flacco Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Joe Flacco 9 Games Played 2 63.5% Completion % 55.1% 1,810 (201.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 565 (282.5) 13 Touchdowns 5 6 Interceptions 2 458 (50.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) -1 (-0.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 182.5 yards

: Over/Under 182.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Browns Defensive Stats

This season, the Browns are surrendering 20.9 points per contest (13th in NFL) and 263.0 total yards per game (first).

When it comes to airing it out, opposing offenses have struggled to move the chains through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 159.7 passing yards allowed per game and third in the league with 5.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Browns rank 11th in the NFL with 1,343 rushing yards allowed (103.3 per game) and 12th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

Defensively, Cleveland is 28th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 67.6%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is first (29.0%).

Who comes out on top when the Browns and the Bears square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Joe Flacco Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bears Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Browns are 13th in the NFL in points allowed (20.9 per game) and first in total yards allowed (263.0 per game).

When it comes to airing it out, opposing offenses have struggled to move the chains through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 159.7 passing yards allowed per game and third in the league with 5.6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Browns rank 11th in the NFL with 1,343 rushing yards allowed (103.3 per game) and 12th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

On defense, Cleveland ranks 28th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 67.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks first at 29.0%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.