Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Indiana State

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

10-1 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: W 83-72 vs Ball State

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee State

Tennessee State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Drake

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

10-1 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: W 68-56 vs Grambling

Next Game

Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-8

6-4 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: L 69-68 vs Wichita State

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UIC

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-12

7-4 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: W 89-68 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 16-14

5-7 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: W 100-82 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Missouri State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-12

7-4 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: L 73-72 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Opponent: Lindenwood

Lindenwood Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Bradley

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 16-14

6-4 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: L 76-69 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Duquesne

@ Duquesne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8. Evansville

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-12

8-2 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: W 70-61 vs Bellarmine

Next Game

Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Belmont

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-4 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: L 99-93 vs Samford

Next Game

Opponent: Arkansas State

Arkansas State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Illinois State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-4 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: W 75-65 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Murray State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-24

3-7 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: L 61-55 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Little Rock

@ Little Rock Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Valparaiso

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-27

4-7 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 291st

291st Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: L 63-62 vs Chicago State

Next Game