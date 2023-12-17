Sunday's game at McLeod Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) matching up with the Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-68 win, as our model heavily favors Northern Iowa.

The matchup has no set line.

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Venue: McLeod Center

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 86, Alcorn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-18.4)

Northern Iowa (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.1

Both Northern Iowa and Alcorn State are 3-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Panthers are 6-3-0 and the Braves are 8-1-0.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers average 75.9 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while giving up 74 per contest (254th in college basketball). They have a +21 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Northern Iowa averages 35.2 rebounds per game (241st in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Northern Iowa knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Panthers rank 98th in college basketball by averaging 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 317th in college basketball, allowing 96.7 points per 100 possessions.

Northern Iowa and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Panthers commit 10.9 per game (103rd in college basketball) and force 11.3 (254th in college basketball action).

