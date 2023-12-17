How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will aim to break a nine-game road skid when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McLeod Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Braves' opponents have hit.
- Northern Iowa is 2-2 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 241st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 314th.
- The Panthers score 75.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 87.2 the Braves give up.
- Northern Iowa has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 87.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Iowa averages 78 points per game at home, compared to 77.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.
- The Panthers allow 67 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 83 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Northern Iowa has played better at home this season, sinking 10.3 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Richmond
|W 78-73
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/12/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 74-55
|McLeod Center
|12/17/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.