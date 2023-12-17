Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) after dropping nine consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State matchup.
Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Iowa Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Iowa (-17.5)
|149.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Northern Iowa (-16.5)
|149.5
|-2300
|+1060
Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends
- Northern Iowa has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of six out of the Panthers' nine games this season have hit the over.
- Alcorn State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- In the Braves' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
