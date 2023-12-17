Best Bets, Odds for the Packers vs. Buccaneers Game – Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) visit the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Packers vs. Buccaneers?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.2 points of each other.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- The Packers have won one of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).
- Green Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- This season, the Buccaneers have won three out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +154 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+3.5)
- The Packers have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-0).
- Green Bay has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread eight times in 13 games with a set spread.
- In games as an underdog by 3.5 points or more so far this year, the Buccaneers are 4-1 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (42.5)
- Green Bay and Tampa Bay combine to average 0.8 less points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup (including the postseason).
- The Packers and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 1.2 less points per game than the point total of 42.5 set in this matchup.
- The Packers have gone over in seven of their 13 games with a set total (53.8%).
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Buccaneers' 13 games with a set total.
Tucker Kraft Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|15.9
|1
Rachaad White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|57.3
|5
|32.2
|2
