The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) visit the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Packers vs. Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Packers vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.2 points of each other.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Packers have won one of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

Green Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

This season, the Buccaneers have won three out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +154 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Packers or Buccaneers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+3.5)



Tampa Bay (+3.5) The Packers have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-0).

Green Bay has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread eight times in 13 games with a set spread.

In games as an underdog by 3.5 points or more so far this year, the Buccaneers are 4-1 against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Packers vs. Buccaneers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42.5)



Under (42.5) Green Bay and Tampa Bay combine to average 0.8 less points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup (including the postseason).

The Packers and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 1.2 less points per game than the point total of 42.5 set in this matchup.

The Packers have gone over in seven of their 13 games with a set total (53.8%).

The teams have hit the over in five of the Buccaneers' 13 games with a set total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Tucker Kraft Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 15.9 1

Rachaad White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 57.3 5 32.2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.