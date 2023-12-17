At Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, the Green Bay Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Packers should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in points allowed (342.1 points allowed per contest). With 20.2 points per game on offense, the Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 13th, surrendering 20.8 points per contest.

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Packers by 3.5) Toss Up (41.5) Packers 23, Buccaneers 19

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Packers a 63.6% chance to win.

Green Bay has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Packers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Green Bay and its opponent have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

The average total for Packers games this season has been 42, 0.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buccaneers have a 40.8% chance to win.

Tampa Bay is 8-5-0 ATS this year.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

Games involving the Buccaneers this year have averaged 41.4 points per game, a 0.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 21.5 20.5 19.7 19.5 23.1 21.4 Tampa Bay 20.2 20.8 16.3 17 23.4 24

