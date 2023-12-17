Packers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Green Bay Packers (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. This contest has a point total of 41.5.
Before the Packers meet the Buccaneers, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Packers.
Packers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-3.5)
|41.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Packers (-3.5)
|41.5
|-184
|+154
Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: CBS
Packers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Green Bay's ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.
- The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Green Bay has gone over in seven of its 13 games with a set total (53.8%).
- Tampa Bay is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Buccaneers are 4-1.
- This season, five of Tampa Bay's 13 games have gone over the point total.
