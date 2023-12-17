For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:45 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

