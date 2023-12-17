Will Robert Tonyan hit paydirt when the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns come together in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan has seven catches on 10 targets for 58 yards, with an average of 7.3 yards per game.

Tonyan does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Vikings 1 0 0 0

