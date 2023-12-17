Will Roschon Johnson find his way into the end zone when the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns come together in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Johnson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 238 yards on 55 carries (21.6 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Johnson also averages 11.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 24 passes for 131 yards.

Johnson has one rushing TD in 11 games.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 21 0 3 10 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 6 0 1 9 0 Week 10 Panthers 5 18 0 4 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 30 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 10 35 0 5 40 0 Week 14 Lions 1 6 0 0 0 0

Rep Roschon Johnson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.