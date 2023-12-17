Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to wager on Johnson's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson has averaged 15:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

Johnson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has recorded a point in a game nine times this season out of 29 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 29 games this season, Johnson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Johnson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Johnson has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+41) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 2 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.