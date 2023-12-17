When Tyler Scott hits the gridiron for the Chicago Bears in their Week 15 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Scott has caught 11 passes on 21 targets for 92 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per game.

Scott does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0 Week 8 @Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 1 4 0 Week 14 Lions 1 1 11 0

