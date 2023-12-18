On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (10-17). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. 76ers matchup.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have a +297 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 122.9 points per game to rank third in the league and are allowing 111 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Bulls are being outscored by 3.7 points per game, with a -100 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.9 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 113.6 per outing (13th in league).

These teams score 232.8 points per game between them, 4.3 more than this game's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 224.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia is 18-7-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has covered 12 times in 27 games with a spread this year.

Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +12500 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

