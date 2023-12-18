Bulls vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (10-17) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-10.5
|228.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 27 games this season.
- Chicago's contests this season have a 223.6-point average over/under, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Chicago is 12-15-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (31.2%) in those games.
- Chicago has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|14
|56%
|122.9
|232.8
|111
|224.6
|228.2
|Bulls
|9
|33.3%
|109.9
|232.8
|113.6
|224.6
|220.2
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Nine of the Bulls' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (6-7-0) than at home (6-8-0).
- The Bulls put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 111 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111 points, Chicago is 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|12-15
|1-1
|17-10
|76ers
|18-7
|5-1
|17-8
Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Bulls
|76ers
|109.9
|122.9
|26
|3
|9-1
|16-5
|7-3
|16-5
|113.6
|111
|13
|7
|11-12
|10-1
|10-13
|11-0
