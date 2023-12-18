The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (10-17) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -10.5 228.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 27 games this season.

Chicago's contests this season have a 223.6-point average over/under, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago is 12-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (31.2%) in those games.

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 14 56% 122.9 232.8 111 224.6 228.2 Bulls 9 33.3% 109.9 232.8 113.6 224.6 220.2

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Nine of the Bulls' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (6-7-0) than at home (6-8-0).

The Bulls put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 111 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111 points, Chicago is 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Bulls and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 12-15 1-1 17-10 76ers 18-7 5-1 17-8

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Bulls 76ers 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 122.9 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 9-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-5 7-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-5 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 11-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-1 10-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-0

