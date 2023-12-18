Monday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) and the Chicago Bulls (10-17) at Wells Fargo Center features the 76ers' Tyrese Maxey and the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic as players to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI

Bulls' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bulls lost to the Heat on Saturday, 118-116. Their high scorer was DeMar DeRozan with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 27 3 5 2 3 1 Patrick Williams 25 7 4 0 0 4 Coby White 22 7 5 1 0 4

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.5 points, 10.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

DeRozan averages 22.5 points, 3.6 boards and 5.2 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

Coby White provides the Bulls 17.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Patrick Williams averages 9.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Andre Drummond averages 6.1 points, 6.7 boards and 0.6 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 24.7 5.6 5.9 0.7 0.2 4.7 Nikola Vucevic 16.6 11.1 4.2 0.8 1.0 1.0 DeMar DeRozan 22.4 3.9 6.0 0.7 0.6 1.2 Patrick Williams 14.4 5.0 1.8 1.0 1.1 1.8 Ayo Dosunmu 9.7 2.8 2.9 1.1 0.2 1.1

