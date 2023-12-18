Coby White and the Chicago Bulls match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

White, in his last game, had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 118-116 loss to the Heat.

With prop bets available for White, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.3 24.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 5.6 Assists 5.5 4.7 5.9 PRA -- 25.8 36.2 PR -- 21.1 30.3 3PM 4.5 3.2 4.7



Coby White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, White has made 6.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 7.6 threes per game, or 22.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 111 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are fifth in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26 assists per game, the 76ers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 33 19 3 3 3 0 0 3/20/2023 27 11 3 2 1 0 0 1/6/2023 25 9 4 3 3 0 0 10/29/2022 22 7 0 2 1 0 1

