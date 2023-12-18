Nikola Vucevic plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 118-116 loss against the Heat, Vucevic had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

We're going to examine Vucevic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.5 16.6 Rebounds 10.5 10.6 11.1 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.2 PRA -- 30.5 31.9 PR -- 27.1 27.7 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

Vucevic is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.5 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The 76ers concede 111 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are fifth in the league, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

The 76ers give up 26 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 25 8 5 2 0 0 1 3/20/2023 46 21 12 2 1 0 4 1/6/2023 36 19 18 10 2 2 0 10/29/2022 36 23 19 3 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.