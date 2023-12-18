Patrick Williams and the Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 118-116 loss to the Heat, Williams totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 14.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA -- 15 21.2 PR -- 13.6 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Patrick Williams Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

Williams is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are seventh in the NBA, conceding 111 points per game.

Conceding 41.8 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 26 assists per game, the 76ers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Patrick Williams vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 21 7 5 1 1 0 2 3/20/2023 32 6 4 2 0 1 0 1/6/2023 35 18 6 2 2 0 0 10/29/2022 32 9 3 0 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.