Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
The Colorado Avalanche (19-10-2) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-20-1, losers of four straight) at United Center. The matchup on Tuesday, December 19 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+.
The Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 in their past 10 contests, scoring 17 goals while allowing 35 in that time. On 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (16.7%).
Before this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Avalanche Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have posted a record of 2-1-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 9-20-1.
- In the eight games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.
- This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.
- Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals 13 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-4-1).
- This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|3rd
|3.61
|Goals Scored
|2.33
|31st
|13th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3.6
|30th
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|27.3
|30th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|26th
|19th
|20.51%
|Power Play %
|11.58%
|29th
|8th
|83.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.79%
|25th
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CHI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
