Big 12 teams will be in action across four games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels playing the Oklahoma Sooners at Spectrum Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Morgan State Bears at UCF Knights 2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Oklahoma Sooners 9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Oklahoma Sooners 9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 -

Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!