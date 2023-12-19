The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard has recorded 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 12.8%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 26 total points (0.9 per game).

Philipp Kurashev has made a major impact for Chicago this season with 18 points (six goals and 12 assists).

This season, Nick Foligno has six goals and eight assists for Colorado.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .872 save percentage (65th in the league), with 346 total saves, while giving up 51 goals (four goals against average). He has put together a 2-10-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon is one of Colorado's leading contributors with 47 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 33 assists this season.

Through 31 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 15 goals and picked up 24 assists.

Cale Makar has 37 points for Colorado, via eight goals and 29 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 213 saves with a .906% save percentage (30th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 3rd 3.61 Goals Scored 2.33 31st 13th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.6 30th 10th 32.1 Shots 27.3 30th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 19th 20.51% Power Play % 11.58% 29th 8th 83.81% Penalty Kill % 75.79% 25th

