Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chickasaw County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Chickasaw County, Iowa today, we've got you covered here.
Chickasaw County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumner-Fredericksburg High School at New Hampton Community School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: New Hampton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
