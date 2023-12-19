Tuesday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (10-1) versus the Alcorn State Braves (1-10) at Knapp Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-64 in favor of Drake, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no line set.

Drake vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Venue: Knapp Center

Drake vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 88, Alcorn State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-23.4)

Drake (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

Drake is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Alcorn State's 3-7-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs are 5-5-0 and the Braves are 9-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +117 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.5 points per game (124th in college basketball) and give up 66.9 per contest (80th in college basketball).

Drake grabs 33.2 rebounds per game (305th in college basketball) compared to the 33.2 of its opponents.

Drake connects on 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.1 (130th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Bulldogs rank 38th in college basketball by averaging 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 161st in college basketball, allowing 89.0 points per 100 possessions.

Drake has come up on top in the turnover battle by 5.1 turnovers per game, committing 8.6 (11th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.7 (78th in college basketball).

