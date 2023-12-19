The Drake Bulldogs (10-1) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-10) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Alcorn State matchup in this article.

Drake vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-21.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Drake vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends

Drake is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

Alcorn State has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Braves' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.