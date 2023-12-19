Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Plymouth County, Iowa today? We've got the information.
Plymouth County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hinton High School at Woodbury Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Moville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
