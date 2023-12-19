Tuesday's game that pits the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) against the Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:30 PM on December 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Providence vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 74, Providence 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-5.1)

Marquette (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Providence has a 5-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Marquette, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Friars are 2-8-0 and the Golden Eagles are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars have a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 190th in college basketball and are giving up 63.5 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Providence wins the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It collects 38 rebounds per game, which ranks 124th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.3 per outing.

Providence hits 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (164th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Friars' 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 190th in college basketball, and the 80.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 20th in college basketball.

Providence has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball play), 1.3 more than the 12.5 it forces on average (147th in college basketball).

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 13 points per game (posting 80.2 points per game, 73rd in college basketball, and allowing 67.2 per contest, 89th in college basketball) and have a +143 scoring differential.

Marquette pulls down 32.9 rebounds per game (313th in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Marquette connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball) while shooting 33.8% from deep (174th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 31.9%.

Marquette has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10 per game (50th in college basketball) while forcing 14.5 (53rd in college basketball).

