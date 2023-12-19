Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Story County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Story County, Iowa today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Story County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nevada High School at Roland-Story High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Story City, IA
- Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
