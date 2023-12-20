Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A total of 10 games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kansas Jayhawks.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Rice Owls at Houston Cougars
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Providence Friars vs. Baylor Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|FloHoops
|BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Utah Tech Trailblazers
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Longhorns at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Jaguars at Kansas State Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Omaha Mavericks at TCU Horned Frogs
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas Jayhawks
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oregon State Beavers
|12:30 AM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.