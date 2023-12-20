Bulls vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) clash with the Chicago Bulls (11-17) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Lakers matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-4.5)
|224.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-4)
|224
|-184
|+154
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Bulls Injury Report
|Lakers vs Bulls Prediction
|Lakers vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Bulls Player Props
|How to Watch Lakers vs Bulls
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 113.8 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.5 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls are being outscored by 3.4 points per game, with a -96 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.9 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 113.3 per outing (13th in league).
- These teams average 223.7 points per game combined, 0.8 less than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 226.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 11-16-0 ATS this season.
- Chicago has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bulls Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Coby White
|22.5
|-105
|17.5
|DeMar DeRozan
|22.5
|-118
|22.2
|Nikola Vucevic
|19.5
|-111
|16.7
|Patrick Williams
|11.5
|-125
|9.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Vucevic or another Bulls player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Bulls and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+25000
|+10000
|-
|Lakers
|+1600
|+800
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.