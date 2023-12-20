The Chicago Bulls, Coby White included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 108-104 win over the 76ers (his previous game) White put up 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

In this piece we'll break down White's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.5 24.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 5.9 Assists 5.5 4.9 6.4 PRA -- 26.4 37.1 PR -- 21.5 30.7 3PM 3.5 3.2 4.4



Coby White Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, White has made 6.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.1% of his team's total makes.

White is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.3 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 113.5 points per contest, the Lakers are the 14th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have conceded 26.7 per contest, 19th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 26 17 2 9 3 0 1 3/26/2023 26 13 7 6 3 0 1

