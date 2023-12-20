The Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) go up against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Villanova matchup.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Trends

Creighton has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Villanova has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Wildcats games this season have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Creighton is eighth-best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +3000 at the start of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +3500.

Villanova's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

