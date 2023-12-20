The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are favored by 8.5 points in the game. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Creighton vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -8.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs Villanova Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bluejays have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, Creighton has won two of its three games when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

The Bluejays have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, Villanova has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

The Wildcats have been listed as an underdog of +300 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Villanova has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Creighton vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 9 81.8% 84.5 157.7 66.5 131.2 151 Villanova 5 55.6% 73.2 157.7 64.7 131.2 135.9

Additional Creighton vs Villanova Insights & Trends

The Bluejays average 19.8 more points per game (84.5) than the Wildcats allow (64.7).

When Creighton totals more than 64.7 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Wildcats average 6.7 more points per game (73.2) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (66.5).

Villanova is 2-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-4-0 5-3 6-5-0 Villanova 4-5-0 0-0 4-5-0

Creighton vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Villanova 13-2 Home Record 10-4 5-6 Away Record 5-9 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

