How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will try to stop a four-game road slide when taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 62.4 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Cyclones allow.
- When it scores more than 64.5 points, Northern Iowa is 1-1.
- Iowa State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Cyclones average 77.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Panthers give up.
- When Iowa State scores more than 81.5 points, it is 5-0.
- Northern Iowa is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.
- The Cyclones are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (48.1%).
Iowa State Leaders
- Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 53.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Nyamer Diew: 11.6 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
- Kelsey Joens: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
- Hannah Belanger: 8.9 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Iowa
|L 67-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-59
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Troy
|W 105-68
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/3/2024
|Kansas
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
