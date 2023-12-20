Wednesday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) versus the UMBC Retrievers (5-8) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 93-69 in favor of Iowa, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Iowa vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 93, UMBC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-24.1)

Iowa (-24.1) Computer Predicted Total: 162.0

Iowa has gone 3-7-0 against the spread, while UMBC's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. The Hawkeyes have gone over the point total in six games, while Retrievers games have gone over nine times.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +87 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 85.1 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and are allowing 77.2 per outing to rank 309th in college basketball.

Iowa averages 38.6 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) compared to the 38.1 of its opponents.

Iowa makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 34.2% from deep while its opponents hit 32.4% from long range.

The Hawkeyes rank 65th in college basketball with 101.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 255th in college basketball defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa has committed 2.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (55th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

