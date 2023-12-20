How to Watch Iowa vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMBC Retrievers (5-8) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Iowa Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.
- In games Iowa shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Hawkeyes are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers rank 183rd.
- The 85.1 points per game the Hawkeyes average are only 2.8 more points than the Retrievers give up (82.3).
- Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 82.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa put up 89.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
- The Hawkeyes allowed 76.0 points per game last season at home, which was 4.0 more points than they allowed in away games (72.0).
- Iowa drained 10.0 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 90-65
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Michigan
|L 90-80
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 88-52
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.