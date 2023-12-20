The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) play the UMBC Retrievers (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on BTN.

Iowa vs. UMBC Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Iowa Players to Watch

Ben Krikke: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Payton Sandfort: 13.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Owen Freeman: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Iowa vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 10th 87.9 Points Scored 80.5 73rd 311th 77.1 Points Allowed 83.2 353rd 89th 35.4 Rebounds 34.0 152nd 126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 236th 6.8 3pt Made 7.7 162nd 10th 18.5 Assists 13.2 187th 10th 8.5 Turnovers 14.4 335th

