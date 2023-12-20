The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) square off against the Chicago Bulls (11-17) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 113 - Bulls 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 4.5)

Bulls (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-1.3)

Lakers (-1.3) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

The Bulls have put together a 13-15-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-16-0 mark from the Lakers.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (5-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Chicago (5-5) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (44.4% of the time) than Chicago (60.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 13-6, a better tally than the Bulls have put up (6-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Performance Insights

On offense, the Bulls are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA (109.9 points per game). On defense, they are 13th (113.3 points conceded per game).

With 42.8 rebounds per game and 45 rebounds allowed, Chicago is 22nd and 23rd in the NBA, respectively.

This season the Bulls are third-worst in the league in assists at 23.7 per game.

Chicago is the best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.4) and seventh in turnovers forced (14).

The Bulls are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.3 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.