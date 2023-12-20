The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will look to break a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 62.4 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Cyclones give up.
  • Northern Iowa is 1-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
  • Iowa State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Cyclones record 77.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Panthers allow.
  • Iowa State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 81.5 points.
  • When Northern Iowa gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 1-3.
  • The Cyclones are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (48.1%).

Northern Iowa Leaders

  • Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Maya McDermott: 10.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
  • Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
  • Shateah Wetering: 7.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Kayba Laube: 6.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ South Dakota L 84-65 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Creighton L 115-62 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State L 78-59 McLeod Center
12/20/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/4/2024 Evansville - McLeod Center

