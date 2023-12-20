The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will look to break a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 62.4 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Cyclones give up.

Northern Iowa is 1-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Iowa State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.

The Cyclones record 77.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Panthers allow.

Iowa State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 81.5 points.

When Northern Iowa gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 1-3.

The Cyclones are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (48.1%).

Northern Iowa Leaders

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maya McDermott: 10.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

10.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Shateah Wetering: 7.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Kayba Laube: 6.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

