How to Watch the Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) will look to break a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 62.4 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Cyclones give up.
- Northern Iowa is 1-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- Iowa State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Cyclones record 77.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Panthers allow.
- Iowa State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 81.5 points.
- When Northern Iowa gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 1-3.
- The Cyclones are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (48.1%).
Northern Iowa Leaders
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Maya McDermott: 10.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Shateah Wetering: 7.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Kayba Laube: 6.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ South Dakota
|L 84-65
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 115-62
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 78-59
|McLeod Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Evansville
|-
|McLeod Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.