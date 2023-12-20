The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williams totaled 13 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 108-104 win versus the 76ers.

Below, we break down Williams' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.5 13.7 Rebounds 5.5 4.3 5.2 Assists 1.5 1.4 1.8 PRA -- 15.2 20.7 PR -- 13.8 18.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Williams has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the eighth-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.5 points per contest, the Lakers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Lakers are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 26th in the league, conceding 13.9 makes per contest.

Patrick Williams vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 24 2 1 1 0 1 1 3/26/2023 25 7 3 1 1 0 1

