The San Antonio Spurs (4-22), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to halt a nine-game road losing streak at the Chicago Bulls (12-17).

Odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Spurs matchup.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

Bulls vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Bulls' -80 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.3 points per game (27th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per contest (13th in the league).

The Spurs have been outscored by 11.6 points per game (posting 110.9 points per game, 26th in league, while giving up 122.5 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -302 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 221.2 points per game between them, 9.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender 235.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than the total for this contest.

Chicago has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Bulls and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +10000 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

