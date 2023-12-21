The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Spurs 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 3.5)

Bulls (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-8.0)

Bulls (-8.0) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Bulls (14-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.3% of the time, six% more often than the Spurs (11-15-0) this season.

Chicago (3-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (60%) than San Antonio (10-12) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (45.5%).

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 62.1% of the time this season (18 out of 29). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (18 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 5-5, a better tally than the Spurs have put up (3-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are averaging just 110.3 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA), but they've played better on defense, where they are allowing 113.1 points per game (13th-ranked).

Chicago is averaging 43 rebounds per game (22nd-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Bulls are delivering only 23.7 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

Chicago is forcing 13.9 turnovers per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 11.6 turnovers per contest (third-best).

So far this season, the Bulls are sinking 12.5 treys per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (11th-ranked) from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.