The Chicago Bulls (12-17) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the San Antonio Spurs (4-22) on Thursday, December 21 at United Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bulls took care of business in their last game 124-108 against the Lakers on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-best 27 points for the Bulls in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1.0 Henri Drell SF Questionable Thumb Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Nose 0.0 0.0 0.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee), Victor Wembanyama: Questionable (Ankle), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

NBCS-CHI and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -3.5 230.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.