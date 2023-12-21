How to Watch the Bulls vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) hope to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on December 21, 2023.
Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 3-1 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 19th.
- The Bulls score 110.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs allow.
- Chicago has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 122.5 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bulls have fared better at home this year, putting up 110.5 points per game, compared to 110.2 per game in away games.
- Defensively Chicago has been better at home this year, ceding 109.3 points per game, compared to 117.1 away from home.
- In home games, the Bulls are making 0.8 more threes per game (12.9) than away from home (12.1). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (38.2%).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
|Henri Drell
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Onuralp Bitim
|Questionable
|Nose
