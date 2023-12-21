The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) hope to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on December 21, 2023.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Chicago is 3-1 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 19th.

The Bulls score 110.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 122.5 the Spurs allow.

Chicago has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 122.5 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bulls have fared better at home this year, putting up 110.5 points per game, compared to 110.2 per game in away games.

Defensively Chicago has been better at home this year, ceding 109.3 points per game, compared to 117.1 away from home.

In home games, the Bulls are making 0.8 more threes per game (12.9) than away from home (12.1). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (38.2%).

