The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

White, in his last game, had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 124-108 win over the Lakers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for White, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.5 24.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 6.5 Assists 6.5 4.9 6.6 PRA -- 26.5 37.7 PR -- 21.6 31.1 3PM 3.5 3.2 4.4



Coby White Insights vs. the Spurs

White has taken 13.7 shots per game this season and made 6.1 per game, which account for 15.2% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 7.4 threes per game, or 22.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's Bulls average 99.4 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 105.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.5 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 46.2 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 28.8 assists per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

The Spurs give up 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 39 24 4 6 5 0 1

