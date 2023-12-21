DeMar DeRozan plus his Chicago Bulls teammates take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

DeRozan, in his last action, had 27 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 124-108 win over the Lakers.

In this article, we dig into DeRozan's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.4 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.4 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.8 PRA -- 31.5 35.1 PR -- 26.1 28.3



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 17.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.1 per contest.

DeRozan's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.8 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.4 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 122.5 points per game.

The Spurs concede 46.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 28th in the league.

The Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 28.8 assists per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 39 20 6 10 0 0 3

