Drake vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (6-4) against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-7) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-62 in favor of Drake, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Bulldogs enter this contest following an 89-78 loss to Creighton on Sunday.
Drake vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
Drake vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 79, North Dakota 62
Other MVC Predictions
Drake Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 12, the Bulldogs took down the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 61 in our computer rankings) by a score of 85-73.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.
- Drake has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 63rd-most defeats.
Drake 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 61) on November 12
- 72-56 at home over Maine (No. 132) on November 26
- 77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 170) on December 8
- 77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on November 24
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 201) on November 9
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- Anna Miller: 10.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
- Grace Berg: 16.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Taylor McAulay: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 63.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 80.5 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and conceding 76.6 per contest, 338th in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential.
